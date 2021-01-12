 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alex Romero
0 comments
editor's pick top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alex Romero

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alex Romero

Alex Romero

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Michelle and Jason Romero

Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Advanced Placement Calculus, MVGS AP Physics, Mechanics, MVGS AP Psychology, MVGS Humanities 242/ AP Language and Composition, AP US History, AP Comparative Government and Politics, Spanish IV, Human Anatomy Honors

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honors: All A Honor Roll 3rd-11th grade, Perfect Attendance 6th-11th grade, Sophomore Academic Spotlight, History Academic Achievement Award, Mathematics Academic Achievement Award, First Place in Regional Forensics Tournament for Extemporaneous Speaking

Extracurricular: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Academic Team, EVHS Academic Team, Forensics Team for Extemporaneous Speaking, Debate Team for Student Congress, Superintendent Student Advisory Group, church youth group

Sports: Recreational tennis, varsity tennis

Community: PATH Foundation tutor, church volunteer (serving meals, distributing clothes and minor construction and landscaping projects), church mission trips to serve at food banks, community centers and damaged homes, and childcare volunteer

Hobbies: Play guitar, read, write stories, trivia, swimming, puzzles

Ambitions: I plan to graduate from high school with an Associate’s Degree and transfer to a four-year university, where I hope to earn a master’s degree in international relations. Following college, I intend to attend law school and pursue a career in a legal or diplomatic field relative to international relations.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor: COVID vaccines safe for allergic people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News