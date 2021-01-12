EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alex Romero

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Michelle and Jason Romero
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Advanced Placement Calculus, MVGS AP Physics, Mechanics, MVGS AP Psychology, MVGS Humanities 242/ AP Language and Composition, AP US History, AP Comparative Government and Politics, Spanish IV, Human Anatomy Honors
Honors: All A Honor Roll 3rd-11th grade, Perfect Attendance 6th-11th grade, Sophomore Academic Spotlight, History Academic Achievement Award, Mathematics Academic Achievement Award, First Place in Regional Forensics Tournament for Extemporaneous Speaking
Extracurricular: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Academic Team, EVHS Academic Team, Forensics Team for Extemporaneous Speaking, Debate Team for Student Congress, Superintendent Student Advisory Group, church youth group
Sports: Recreational tennis, varsity tennis
Community: PATH Foundation tutor, church volunteer (serving meals, distributing clothes and minor construction and landscaping projects), church mission trips to serve at food banks, community centers and damaged homes, and childcare volunteer
Hobbies: Play guitar, read, write stories, trivia, swimming, puzzles
Ambitions: I plan to graduate from high school with an Associate’s Degree and transfer to a four-year university, where I hope to earn a master’s degree in international relations. Following college, I intend to attend law school and pursue a career in a legal or diplomatic field relative to international relations.