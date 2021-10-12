EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alex Romero

Community : Library volunteer, childcare volunteer at Culpeper Baptist Church, church mission trips, food and clothing distribution, tutor for the Plains Community League, Smithsonian Transcription Center, canvassing for political campaigns, involvement with Political Action Committees, internship with the Fauquier County commonwealth’s attorney

Ambitions: I plan to graduate from high school with an Associate’s Degree and transfer to a four-year university, where I hope to earn a bachelor’s degree in international relations. I then hope to attend a graduate program to earn a master’s degree in a related subject. Following this graduate program, I intend to attend law school and pursue a career in international law, working with the government or in private practice.