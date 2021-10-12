EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alex Romero

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Michelle & Jason Romero
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Economics, MVGS Humanities 12, MVGS Biology 2: Advanced Topics, MVGS Calculus 2/3, Advanced Placement Human Geography, AP European History, Dual Enrollment English Literature 243/244
Honors: All-A Honor Roll 9th-11th grade, William and Mary Leadership Award, EVHS Academic Spotlight 10th and 11th grarde, AP Scholar with Distinction, CollegeBoard National Hispanic Recognition, CollegeBoard National Small Town and Rural Recognition, Boys Nation Finalist at Virginia Boys State, World History Academic Achievement Award, Algebra Two Academic Achievement Award, Acceptance to Summer Legal Institute at Howard University, Second Place in Regional Forensics Competition, First Place in Superregional Forensics Competition, Competition at VHSL State Forensics Competition, Competition at VHSL State Debate Competition
Extracurricular: MVGS Academic Team, Eastern View Academic Team, Forensics Team for Extemporaneous Speaking, Debate Team for Student Congress, National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Lord Fairfax Community College Honor Society, Superintendent Student Advisory Group, Eastern View Varsity Tennis
Community: Library volunteer, childcare volunteer at Culpeper Baptist Church, church mission trips, food and clothing distribution, tutor for the Plains Community League, Smithsonian Transcription Center, canvassing for political campaigns, involvement with Political Action Committees, internship with the Fauquier County commonwealth’s attorney
Hobbies: Playing guitar, tennis, reading, creative writing, trivia, swimming, hiking
Ambitions: I plan to graduate from high school with an Associate’s Degree and transfer to a four-year university, where I hope to earn a bachelor’s degree in international relations. I then hope to attend a graduate program to earn a master’s degree in a related subject. Following this graduate program, I intend to attend law school and pursue a career in international law, working with the government or in private practice.