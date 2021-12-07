EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Allyanna Pearson

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Christopher & Leigh Pearson
Classes: Germanna Scholars Government, Germanna English, Germanna Ethics, Germanna Biology, Germanna Statistics, Germanna First Aid and Safety, Human Anatomy, Advanced Mixed Treble Choir, and Concert Band
Honors: All-District Choir; Principal Student Advising Group; All-District Band and Honor Roll
Extracurricular: National Honor Society member; Tri-M Musical Society member and Thespian Society member
Community: I volunteered 60 hours over the summer at the Pearl Sample Summer Academy. This was 20 hours a week for three weeks. In doing so, I was able to help rising third graders improve their math skills before the upcoming school year.
Hobbies: Reading, finding new music to listen to, and traveling
Ambitions: I want to earn my bachelor’s degree in Nursing. With this degree, I would be able to become a travel nurse. This would be combining my two passions: traveling and helping people.