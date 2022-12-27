EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Allgaier

Eastern View
High School
Student: Alyssa Allgaier
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Glenn and Jennifer Allgaier
Classes: Government, Spanish 3, Carpentry, English 12 and Advanced Survey Meteorology
Honors: A/B Honor Roll, A Honor Roll, Silver Trefoil Award Girl Scouts Council Nation’s Capital
Extracurricular: Girl Scouts and Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group
Community: church production volunteer for Children’s Ministry, Girl Scout Day Camp Aide, Girl Scout Mentor for Brownie/Junior Troop, Samaritan’s Purse volunteer, Gleaning for the World volunteer, lifeguard, cashier/customer service employee at Safeway
Hobbies: Video Gaming, Cooking, hanging out with friends, playing with my siblings and dogs and building things with Legos!
Ambitions: I plan to get my Associates from Germanna and then afterwards I would like to go to a trade school for either carpentry or HVAC. I plan to change the world and make a difference by breaking stigmas showing that women can have these types of jobs too and do them well.