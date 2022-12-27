 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Allgaier

EVSpotlight

Alyssa Allgaier

Eastern View

High School

Student: Alyssa Allgaier

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Glenn and Jennifer Allgaier

Classes: Government, Spanish 3, Carpentry, English 12 and Advanced Survey Meteorology

Honors: A/B Honor Roll, A Honor Roll, Silver Trefoil Award Girl Scouts Council Nation’s Capital

Extracurricular: Girl Scouts and Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group

Community: church production volunteer for Children’s Ministry, Girl Scout Day Camp Aide, Girl Scout Mentor for Brownie/Junior Troop, Samaritan’s Purse volunteer, Gleaning for the World volunteer, lifeguard, cashier/customer service employee at Safeway

Hobbies: Video Gaming, Cooking, hanging out with friends, playing with my siblings and dogs and building things with Legos!

Ambitions: I plan to get my Associates from Germanna and then afterwards I would like to go to a trade school for either carpentry or HVAC. I plan to change the world and make a difference by breaking stigmas showing that women can have these types of jobs too and do them well.

