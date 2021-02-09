EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Jo Corron

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Kenneth and Karen Corron
Classes: English 111, Math 161, History 121, Advanced PE, Econ and Finance, History 122, Math 162, English 112, Sociology 200, Veterinary Science, CST 100, and ITE 115
Honors: FFA Veterinary Science Team: 2nd as team and 3rd individually at Area Rally, FFA Greenhand Degree, Honor Roll and FFA State Convention at Virginia Tech.
Extracurricular: FFA Veterinary Science Team, FFA Treasurer, and Young Life
Community: FFA trash pick up, Wreaths Across America, EVOLVE, FFA Agricultural Showcase, FFA Snack Cart and Blue Ridge Animal Hospital internship
Hobbies: soccer, reading, photography, drawing, spending time on our farm, FFA and flipping houses with my family.
Ambitions: After graduating from high cchool, I would love to get accepted into Virginia Tech and get into their veterinarian program. My plan for the future is to become a veterinarian, and have my own practice. My passion in life is to make a difference helping people in educating and guiding them on how to take care of their animals, so the animals can have a long and happy life