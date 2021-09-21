EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Keller

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Jennifer and Lawrence Keller
Classes: Ethics, German Community College Dual Enrollment, Biology 101 & 102 GCC, English 243, 244 & 210 GCC, Political Science 135 & 136 GCC, First Aid GCC, Advanced Yearbook Leadership, Statistics GCC, Teachers for Tomorrow II DE
Honors: All-A Honor Roll, Germanna President’s List, Germanna Dean’s List, Academic Achievement Recognition, and a Chemistry Achievement Award
Extracurricular: FCCLA, Leo Club, SCA, Sign Language Club and Yearbook Editor.
Hobbies: In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and experiencing things I’ve never imagined. I also enjoy baking and trying new recipes.
Ambitions: After graduating from Eastern View High School and Germanna Community College with my associate’s degree in the Spring of 2022, I plan to attend a university in Virginia to study education. After receiving my master’s degree, I plan to teach children at the elementary level. After teaching, I hope to one day move up and become a principal.