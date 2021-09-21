EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Keller

Hobbies : In my spare time, I enjoy traveling and experiencing things I’ve never imagined. I also enjoy baking and trying new recipes.

Ambitions: After graduating from Eastern View High School and Germanna Community College with my associate’s degree in the Spring of 2022, I plan to attend a university in Virginia to study education. After receiving my master’s degree, I plan to teach children at the elementary level. After teaching, I hope to one day move up and become a principal.