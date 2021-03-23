 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Keller
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Keller

Alyssa Keller

Alyssa Keller

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Jennifer & Lawrence Keller

Classes: GS English 111, GS Math 161, GS Psychology 200, GS History 121, GS Intro to Computer Applications, Honors Chemistry, Economics and Personal Finance, Yearbook Leadership, Teachers for Tomorrow

Honors: A Honor Roll, Yearbook Achievement Award, Junior National Young Leaders Conference

Extracurricular: ASL Club and Yearbook Team Leader

Community: National Junior Honor Society and Eastern View winter and spring play volunteer

Hobbies: When I am not doing schoolwork, I enjoy cooking and baking exciting recipes. Trying new foods and baked goods is a fun activity I enjoy with my friends and family.

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college after graduating from Germanna Community College with an associate’s degree. I want to major in Elementary Education and graduate with a bachelor’s degree. After graduating from the four-year college, I plan to make a difference in the lives of young children by pursuing a career in teaching at the elementary level.

