EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Keller

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Jennifer & Lawrence Keller
Classes: GS English 111, GS Math 161, GS Psychology 200, GS History 121, GS Intro to Computer Applications, Honors Chemistry, Economics and Personal Finance, Yearbook Leadership, Teachers for Tomorrow
Honors: A Honor Roll, Yearbook Achievement Award, Junior National Young Leaders Conference
Extracurricular: ASL Club and Yearbook Team Leader
Community: National Junior Honor Society and Eastern View winter and spring play volunteer
Hobbies: When I am not doing schoolwork, I enjoy cooking and baking exciting recipes. Trying new foods and baked goods is a fun activity I enjoy with my friends and family.
Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college after graduating from Germanna Community College with an associate’s degree. I want to major in Elementary Education and graduate with a bachelor’s degree. After graduating from the four-year college, I plan to make a difference in the lives of young children by pursuing a career in teaching at the elementary level.