EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Alyssa Keller

Hobbies : When I am not doing schoolwork, I enjoy cooking and baking exciting recipes. Trying new foods and baked goods is a fun activity I enjoy with my friends and family.

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year college after graduating from Germanna Community College with an associate’s degree. I want to major in Elementary Education and graduate with a bachelor’s degree. After graduating from the four-year college, I plan to make a difference in the lives of young children by pursuing a career in teaching at the elementary level.