 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Anna Hansohn
0 comments
top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Anna Hansohn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Hansohn

Anna Hansohn

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Chris and Lisa Hansohn

Classes: GS English 111, GS Psychology, GS US History, GS Precalculus, Intro to Computer Applications, Psychology 200, Econ and Finance, Advanced Mixed Treble Choir, AP Physics 1 and Spanish 4

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honors: AB Honor Roll

Extracurricular: Leo Club, FCCLA and Choir

Community: Culpeper Hospital Junior Auxiliary Program

Hobbies: Kayaking, Reading, and Crafting

Ambitions: After I graduate from EVHS, I plan to attend a four year university. A few schools I am interested includes Virginia Tech and JMU.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Northam reviews "a hard year" under a pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News