EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Anna Labrie

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Claire & Josh Labrie
Classes: Germanna Community College Ethics, GCC Biology, GCC English Literature, GCC Politics, GCC First Aid Training, GCC Statistics, GCC Biology II, GCC Advanced Composition, GCC State & Local Government, GCC English Literature II, Econ and Finance, Introduction to Leadership and Horticulture
Honors: Eastern View Cheerleading 2020 District Champions; Eastern View Cheerleading 2020 Regional Runner-Ups; FCCLA Star Event Second Place Medal at State and National Competitions and Germanna President’s List
Extracurricular: Eastern View Sideline and Competition Cheerleading; Family, Community, and Career Leaders of America
Community: Piedmont Bible Church; FCCLA volunteer for EVHS preschool activities, welcoming students on the first day of school, creating spirit weeks, club promotion, and FCCLA informational table; informational recycling presentation shown in local Elementary Schools for Star Event; virtual 5k as well as other activities to keep students active and engaged in the school during COVID for 2020 Star Event and placing stationary bikes in all FCS Classrooms
Hobbies: reading, thrifting, church, hiking, working, cheerleading, hanging out with friends and working out
Ambitions: After graduating from Eastern View and Germanna Community College with my GED and Associates Degree, I would like to transfer to a four-year University. I would like to stay in-state, and major in Environmental Science or Environmental Conservation.