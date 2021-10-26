 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ava Caprarese
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ava Caprarese

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Jamie and Darren Caprarese

Classes: Germanna Scholars Ethics, GS General Biology, GS Government, GS First Aid and Safety, GS Survey of British Literature, Econ and Finance, Adv. Mixed Treble Choir

Honors: GS Dean’s List, A/B Honor Roll, Academic Spotlight

Extracurricular: Advanced Mixed Treble Choir, National Honors Society, Womens Ac Choir, Varsity Cheerleading, Local Club Volleyball and Manager for Varsity Volleyball

Community: Heat Shelter volunteer, NHS volunteer, Precious Blood Catholic Church youth group, work camp volunteer, church choir member

Hobbies: Playing and learning guitar, writing, photo/video editing, assistant coaching, exercising, singing in local choirs, going to work

Ambitions: I want to take part in helping others with their mental health, so I aspire to go into the therapy field. I plan to major in psychology at a four-year college after my time at Eastern View High School. I believe being the light in others’ lives is something I want to be able to provide for others.

