EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ava Caprarese

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Jamie and Darren Caprarese
Classes: Germanna Scholars Ethics, GS General Biology, GS Government, GS First Aid and Safety, GS Survey of British Literature, Econ and Finance, Adv. Mixed Treble Choir
Honors: GS Dean’s List, A/B Honor Roll, Academic Spotlight
Extracurricular: Advanced Mixed Treble Choir, National Honors Society, Womens Ac Choir, Varsity Cheerleading, Local Club Volleyball and Manager for Varsity Volleyball
Community: Heat Shelter volunteer, NHS volunteer, Precious Blood Catholic Church youth group, work camp volunteer, church choir member
Hobbies: Playing and learning guitar, writing, photo/video editing, assistant coaching, exercising, singing in local choirs, going to work
Ambitions: I want to take part in helping others with their mental health, so I aspire to go into the therapy field. I plan to major in psychology at a four-year college after my time at Eastern View High School. I believe being the light in others’ lives is something I want to be able to provide for others.