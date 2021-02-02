 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ava Caprarese
Ava Caprarese

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Jamie and Darren Caprarese

Subjects: English 11 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, US History DE GS, Precalculus DE GS, Intro to Computer Applications DE GS, Intro to Psychology DE GS, Chemistry H, Sports Medicine, Spanish III, Adv. Mixed Treble Choir

Honors: A/B Honor Roll, JV Volleyball Award, Varsity Cheer Letter Award

Extracurricular: Adv. Mixed Treble Choir and Women’s Ac Choir

Sports: Volleyball Manager for Varsity and JV, JV Volleyball, Varsity Winter Cheer, local Club Volleyball

Community: Youth Ministry Member, Precious Blood Choir Member, Parish Youth Group Member, Work Camp and Heat Shelter volunteer

Hobbies: Playing and learning guitar, writing, photo/video editing, assistant coaching, exercising and singing in local choirs

Ambitions: I want to take part in helping others with their mental health, so I plan to go into the therapy field. I believe being the light in others’ lives is something I want to be able to provide for others, and it was how I was raised. I want to help provide for those people who feel like they are all alone, and I want to assure them that there is always a way to dig yourself out of that hole.

