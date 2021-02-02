EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Ava Caprarese

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Jamie and Darren Caprarese
Subjects: English 11 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, US History DE GS, Precalculus DE GS, Intro to Computer Applications DE GS, Intro to Psychology DE GS, Chemistry H, Sports Medicine, Spanish III, Adv. Mixed Treble Choir
Honors: A/B Honor Roll, JV Volleyball Award, Varsity Cheer Letter Award
Extracurricular: Adv. Mixed Treble Choir and Women’s Ac Choir
Sports: Volleyball Manager for Varsity and JV, JV Volleyball, Varsity Winter Cheer, local Club Volleyball
Community: Youth Ministry Member, Precious Blood Choir Member, Parish Youth Group Member, Work Camp and Heat Shelter volunteer
Hobbies: Playing and learning guitar, writing, photo/video editing, assistant coaching, exercising and singing in local choirs
Ambitions: I want to take part in helping others with their mental health, so I plan to go into the therapy field. I believe being the light in others’ lives is something I want to be able to provide for others, and it was how I was raised. I want to help provide for those people who feel like they are all alone, and I want to assure them that there is always a way to dig yourself out of that hole.