EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Avery Elizabeth Ward

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: William and Valerie Ward
Classes: Germanna Scholars Program—Dual Enrollment—English, Biology, First Aid, Virginia/US Government, Statistics/Applied Calculus, Spanish II and III, Advanced Mixed Treble Choir and Math Assistant
Support Local Journalism
Honors: College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar Award; Science, Technology, Math Summer Residential Governor’s School; Honor Roll and National Honor Society
Extracurricular: Sophomore Class Vice President, Choir, Tech Theatre and Forensics
Community Involvement: Culpeper Youth Advisory Council; Novum Baptist Church, Hope for Appalachia, Culpeper Human Services volunteer and Madison Social Services volunteer
Hobbies: Watching Netflix, Reading, Starting own baking business—The Cravery and Sheetz employee
Ambitions: I hope to attend a four-year college or university and major in biomedical sciences. I will then move to a school for Physician Assistants.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!