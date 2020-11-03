 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Avery Elizabeth Ward
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Avery Elizabeth Ward

Avery Elizabeth Ward

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: William and Valerie Ward

Classes: Germanna Scholars Program—Dual Enrollment—English, Biology, First Aid, Virginia/US Government, Statistics/Applied Calculus, Spanish II and III, Advanced Mixed Treble Choir and Math Assistant

Honors: College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar Award; Science, Technology, Math Summer Residential Governor’s School; Honor Roll and National Honor Society

Extracurricular: Sophomore Class Vice President, Choir, Tech Theatre and Forensics

Community Involvement: Culpeper Youth Advisory Council; Novum Baptist Church, Hope for Appalachia, Culpeper Human Services volunteer and Madison Social Services volunteer

Hobbies: Watching Netflix, Reading, Starting own baking business—The Cravery and Sheetz employee

Ambitions: I hope to attend a four-year college or university and major in biomedical sciences. I will then move to a school for Physician Assistants.

