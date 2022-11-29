 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Brayden Walker

  • 0
BraydenWalker

Brayden Walker

Eastern View High School

Student: Brayden Walker

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Terry and Frances Walker

Classes: English 12, Discrete Math, Teachers for Tomorrow II, US Government, Chemistry, Sports Medicine II, and Computer Information Systems

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Honors: A/B Honor Roll, Advanced Studies

Sports: Varsity Football; Varsity Wrestling; Outdoor Track & Field.

Honors: Football: 2nd Team All District (9th), 1st Team All District Offense (11th, 12th), 1st Team All District Defense (12th), 1st Team All Region Center (12th), 2nd Team All Region Defensive Tackle (12th) Wrestling: District Champion (11th), All Region (11th), 3rd Place State Finish (11th) Outdoor Track: District and Region Champion - Shotput (11th)

People are also reading…

Community: Student Teacher at Sycamore Park Elementary School as part of Teachers for Tomorrow Course, Volunteer Coach with Culpeper Football Association, Culpeper Food Closet volunteer

Hobbies: Fishing, Hunting, going to the Gym and working out and spending time with my friends and family.

Ambitions: After High School, I have committed to attend Elon University to play football while majoring in Business Marketing and Sports Management. After college graduation, I hope to continue playing football in the NFL or to work in sports marketing with the plan of becoming a sports agent.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French baguette may be included in UNESCO heritage list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert