EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Brayden Walker

Eastern View High School

Student: Brayden Walker

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Terry and Frances Walker

Classes: English 12, Discrete Math, Teachers for Tomorrow II, US Government, Chemistry, Sports Medicine II, and Computer Information Systems

Honors: A/B Honor Roll, Advanced Studies

Sports: Varsity Football; Varsity Wrestling; Outdoor Track & Field.

Honors: Football: 2nd Team All District (9th), 1st Team All District Offense (11th, 12th), 1st Team All District Defense (12th), 1st Team All Region Center (12th), 2nd Team All Region Defensive Tackle (12th) Wrestling: District Champion (11th), All Region (11th), 3rd Place State Finish (11th) Outdoor Track: District and Region Champion - Shotput (11th)

Community: Student Teacher at Sycamore Park Elementary School as part of Teachers for Tomorrow Course, Volunteer Coach with Culpeper Football Association, Culpeper Food Closet volunteer

Hobbies: Fishing, Hunting, going to the Gym and working out and spending time with my friends and family.

Ambitions: After High School, I have committed to attend Elon University to play football while majoring in Business Marketing and Sports Management. After college graduation, I hope to continue playing football in the NFL or to work in sports marketing with the plan of becoming a sports agent.