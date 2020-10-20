 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Brynley Meadows
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Brynley Meadows

Brynley Meadows

Brynley Meadows

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Kristin and Joseph Meadows

Subjects: Mountain View Governors School Dual Enrollment International Relations, MVGS DE/AP Government, MVGS DE Ecology, MVGS DE Microbiology, MVGS DE/AP Psychology, MVGS DE/AP Calculus I, DE British Literature 243/244, APUSH, and Human Anatomy Honors

Honors: All A-Honor Roll (9th-11th), Varsity Rookie of the Year (9th), Varsity Defensive Player of the Year (10th), Sophomore Academic Spotlight, Junior Academic Spotlight, LFCC Dean’s List (10th-11th)

Extracurricular: EVHS Girls Varsity Soccer (9th-12th), MVGS Envirothon (11th), Spectrum Physical Therapy Observation (11th-12th), CSC U19 Girls Soccer (12th)

Community involvement: USDA Food Drive, CSC Little Comets

Hobbies: soccer, hiking, painting, baking

Ambitions: I plan to graduate high school with an advanced diploma and an Associates Degree of Science from LFCC. I would then like to attend a 4-year university to major in Kinesiology or Exercise Science, later attending a graduate Doctor of Physical Therapy program. I would like to pursue a career in travel physical therapy, with a focus on athletics if possible.

