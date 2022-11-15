EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Caitlyn Mae Weaver

Extracurricular : Girl Scouts Ambassador, working on Gold Award Project: Prayer Bears, creating stuffed animals that will be non-denominational and offered to local agencies for their use with youth in times of crisis.

Ambitions: After graduation I plan to attend Germanna Community College to complete my RN program. Once I obtain my RN I would like to work at a hospital on the pediatric floor so that I can provide hands-on care to children. My hope is to provide them and their families with comfort and relief so that they concentrate on healing.