EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Caitlyn Mae Weaver

Caitlyn Mae Weaver

Eastern View High School

Student: Caitlyn Mae Weaver

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Jonathan & Tabbithia Weaver

Classes: VA US Govt, English 12 Dual Enrollment 111, Earth Science Honors, English 12, Nursing Healthcare Technician (CTEC), Germanna Scholars BIO 101, GS PSY 230, GS Med Terminology 1, GS SDV 101.

Honors: National Honor Society, A Honor, A/B Honor Roll, Academic Jacket, CTE Award, English award

Extracurricular: Girl Scouts Ambassador, working on Gold Award Project: Prayer Bears, creating stuffed animals that will be non-denominational and offered to local agencies for their use with youth in times of crisis.

Community: Path Recreation & Fitness Center child care & front desk employee, Mitchells Presbyterian Church nursery and Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School Team Lead at Culpeper Methodist & Mitchells Presbyterian churches, Relay for Life team member, fundraising, team building, dinner plays, wreath & flag laying at Culpeper National Cemetery, Farm Tour volunteer and Power Pack

Hobbies: Arts and crafts, animals; lives on a farm with cattle, swine, chickens and rabbits, enjoys playing with her sisters 4-H projects, especially a goat named Fireball, four-wheeling, shopping and traveling

Ambitions: After graduation I plan to attend Germanna Community College to complete my RN program. Once I obtain my RN I would like to work at a hospital on the pediatric floor so that I can provide hands-on care to children. My hope is to provide them and their families with comfort and relief so that they concentrate on healing.

