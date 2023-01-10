 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Cameron LeAnn Stanley

EVHS spotlight Stanley

Cameron LeAnn Stanley

Eastern View High School

Student: Cameron LeAnn Stanley

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Wes and Melissa Stanley

Classes: VA US Government Honors, Earth Science Honors, American Literature Dual Enrollment, Foundations of Agriculture, Floriculture, Discrete Math, and Intro to Power, Structure and Technical Systems.

Honors: 1st Place in Virginia for the Horse Judging Team, Bronze Rating National FFA Conference and ZAPP Award from Culpeper County School Board.

Extracurricular: FFA Sentinel and Secretary, FFA teams: Horse Judging, Cattle Working, and Floriculture, local and state level competitions

Sports: riding team for the Interscholastic Equestrian Association

Community: Life Point Church; Junior Board Member for the CMR Farm Show; Culpeper Swine Club president; showing and riding horses since 6-years-old, Summerduck Run Farm rider; Culpeper 4-H Grand Champion Supreme Livestock Showman at 2022 CMR Farm Show; Virginia 4-H Horse and Pony Show in Lexington; Culpeper Famer’s Co-operative summer employee; part-time at Harmon’s Carriages and Training; Wreaths Across America; Bike Tour; making blankets for the warming shelter; FFA Fall Festival; and Culpeper Parks and Rec’s Moonlight Candy Hunt

Hobbies: Enjoys riding horses, showing livestock, hunting, traveling and spending time with friends

Ambitions: I have a passion for farming and animals. I plan to attend college and further my education in Animal Science/Agriculture, and maybe end up out west.

