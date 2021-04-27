 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Carson Klemann
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Carson Klemann

Carson Klemann

Carson Klemann

Eastern View High School

Sophomore: Age 16

Parents: Michael & Dawn Klemann

Classes: Chemistry Honors, Drivers Ed, Foundations of Yearbook, Health PE 10, World History Advanced Placement, English 10 Honors, Math Analysis Honors, Computer Information Systems Advanced, Spanish 3

Honors: National Junior Honor Society, Scholar Athlete Award, Honor Roll

Extracurricular: National Junior Honor Society

Sports: Travel Soccer

Community: Alter Server at Precious Blood Catholic Church and soccer referee

Hobbies: playing video games, producing music, and playing soccer

Ambitions: My plans for the future include going to college to become an engineer. I hope to attend Virginia Tech or another in-state university. I want to be a father and a husband to a beautiful family. I strive to be a role model for young people in my community.

