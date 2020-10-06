EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Chantel Moore

Eastern View High School
Senior: 17 years old
Parents: Robin and LaWanda Moore
Subjects: English 12 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, VA US Govt DE GS, Stat1/App Calc/DE,Biology DE GS, Psychology Advanced Placement Virginia Virtual Academy, US Government AP VVA and U.S. Government Comp AP VVA.
Honors: A Honor Roll 2 years, Most Improved Player, Academics Letter 2018 & 2019, Athletics Letter, Physical Fitness Award, Field Hockey State Champion 2019, Germanna Community College Dean’s List December 2019 and Germanna Community College Presidents List May 2020
Extracurricular: Basketball team, field hockey, lacrosse, James Madison University Female Institute, National Honor Society and Germanna Scholars.
Community Involvement: Culpeper Hospital volunteer, Culpeper Food Closet volunteer, Culpeper Youth Basketball, Relay for Life and nursing home volunteer.
Hobbies: Field hockey, lacrosse, medicine and reading.
Ambitions: My plans for the future include attending a four-year university. As of right now, my top college choices include Georgetown, Duke, and the University of Virginia. I know that after college I want to work in a field where I can help people and make a difference. I plan to do this either through the medical field or in the government so I can help our country and the citizens in it.
