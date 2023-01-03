EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Charles Barr

Eastern View High School
Student: Charles Barr
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Charles and Denise Barr
Classes: Meteorology, Math Analysis Honors, Physics, Dual Enrollment English, Government, Carpentry 2, Marching Band, Econ and Finance
Honors: National African American Recognition Program
Extracurricular: Marching Band and Envirothon
Sports: Cross Country, Indoor track, Spring track
Community: President of the usher board of Antioch Baptist Church, works at Burger King
Hobbies: playing trumpet, cooking, kayaking, hiking
Ambitions: To attend a four-year HBCU and earn a civil engineering degree. After college, I want to assist towns and cities in Virginia in designing well-designed and accessible communities.