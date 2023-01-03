 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Charles Barr

  • 0
EVHS Spotlight Charles Barr

Charles Barr

Eastern View High School

Student: Charles Barr

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Charles and Denise Barr

Classes: Meteorology, Math Analysis Honors, Physics, Dual Enrollment English, Government, Carpentry 2, Marching Band, Econ and Finance

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Honors: National African American Recognition Program

Extracurricular: Marching Band and Envirothon

Sports: Cross Country, Indoor track, Spring track

Community: President of the usher board of Antioch Baptist Church, works at Burger King

People are also reading…

Hobbies: playing trumpet, cooking, kayaking, hiking

Ambitions: To attend a four-year HBCU and earn a civil engineering degree. After college, I want to assist towns and cities in Virginia in designing well-designed and accessible communities.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US, Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert