EVHS Academic Spotlight: Dana Morgan

Eastern View High SchoolStudent: Dana Morgan
Senior: Age 17
Parents: John and Kim Morgan
Classes: Honors English, Honors Anatomy, Music Theory, Concert and Marching Band, Honors Government, Psychology, German IV
Honors: All A Honor R oll,Tri-County Band, All District Concert Band
Extracurricular: Marching Band & Concert Band
Community: Downtown Open House, Brandy Station Parade, Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, Voter Registration Office
Hobbies: Reading, Soccer, Piano, Bass Guitar
Ambitions: I would like to attend a four-year university to study pre-med or neuroscience. One day, I would like to be a neurosurgeon.
