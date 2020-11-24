 Skip to main content
EVHS Academic Spotlight: Dana Morgan
EVHS Academic Spotlight: Dana Morgan

Eastern View High SchoolStudent: Dana Morgan

Senior: Age 17

Parents: John and Kim Morgan

Classes: Honors English, Honors Anatomy, Music Theory, Concert and Marching Band, Honors Government, Psychology, German IV

Honors: All A Honor R oll,Tri-County Band, All District Concert Band

Extracurricular: Marching Band & Concert Band

Community: Downtown Open House, Brandy Station Parade, Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary, Voter Registration Office

Hobbies: Reading, Soccer, Piano, Bass Guitar

Ambitions: I would like to attend a four-year university to study pre-med or neuroscience. One day, I would like to be a neurosurgeon.

