 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Eleanor Revutin
0 comments
editor's pick top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Eleanor Revutin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eleanor Revutin

Eleanor Revutin

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 16

Parents: Peter & Charity Revutin

Classes: Advanced Placement Calculus AB, AP US History, AP English Language & Composition, Econ & Finance, Spanish IV, Office Aide, Psychology, Earth Science Honors

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honors: Honor Roll

Extracurricular: Junior Class Council (SCA), field hockey, track, lacrosse, concert band, marching band

Community: Culpeper Free Clinic (OysterFest), Power Pack volunteer

Hobbies: Girl Scouts

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university to get a nursing degree (BSN). I would like to be a traveling nurse.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert