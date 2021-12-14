EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Eleanor Revutin

contributed report
Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 16
Parents: Peter & Charity Revutin
Classes: Advanced Placement Calculus AB, AP US History, AP English Language & Composition, Econ & Finance, Spanish IV, Office Aide, Psychology, Earth Science Honors
Honors: Honor Roll
Extracurricular: Junior Class Council (SCA), field hockey, track, lacrosse, concert band, marching band
Community: Culpeper Free Clinic (OysterFest), Power Pack volunteer
Hobbies: Girl Scouts
Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university to get a nursing degree (BSN). I would like to be a traveling nurse.
