EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elijah Hoskin

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Tammy Franey and Micheal Franey and Jermaine and Heather Hoskin
Classes: VA US Gov’t Honors, Business Management, Nutrition and Wellness, Advanced Physical Conditioning, Advanced PE Lifetime Activities, Discrete Math, Earth Science, and English 12
Support Local Journalism
Honors: Leadership award for Football, All District, All Region, All Area and Honorable Mention for the All Decade Football Team.
Extracurricular: DECA, FCCLA
Sports: Varsity football
Community: Food pantry volunteer
Hobbies: Learning to play guitar, watching and participating in all sports, and coding video games.
Ambitions: I plan to use my athletic ability to obtain a college scholarship so I can further my education and provide for my family in the future. I also want to spread awareness about mental health and how it affects people on their day-to-day lives. Finally I want to make sure kids have ways to learn that they enjoy so they can grow and develop into a great young adult.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!