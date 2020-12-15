 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elijah Hoskin
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Elijah Hoskin

Elijah Hoskin

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Tammy Franey and Micheal Franey and Jermaine and Heather Hoskin

Classes: VA US Gov’t Honors, Business Management, Nutrition and Wellness, Advanced Physical Conditioning, Advanced PE Lifetime Activities, Discrete Math, Earth Science, and English 12

Honors: Leadership award for Football, All District, All Region, All Area and Honorable Mention for the All Decade Football Team.

Extracurricular: DECA, FCCLA

Sports: Varsity football

Community: Food pantry volunteer

Hobbies: Learning to play guitar, watching and participating in all sports, and coding video games.

Ambitions: I plan to use my athletic ability to obtain a college scholarship so I can further my education and provide for my family in the future. I also want to spread awareness about mental health and how it affects people on their day-to-day lives. Finally I want to make sure kids have ways to learn that they enjoy so they can grow and develop into a great young adult.

