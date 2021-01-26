EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth Bates

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Blake and Sandi Bates
Classes: English composition, Precalculus, Psychology, U.S History, Intro to Computer Application, Principles of Sociology, Principles of Public Speaking, Honors Chemistry, Economics & Personal Finance, Veterinary Science, & Spanish III.
Honors: A/B Honor Roll, Future Farmers of America Greenland Degree, FFA Chapter Degree, Member State Winning FFA Agricultural Issue’s Team Academic Science and Agriculture awards, DEKALM Agricultural Accomplishment.
Extracurricular: FFA Member, FFA Vice President, FFA President.
Community: Summer Library Volunteer, Sisters in Action, Vacation Bible School, Fall Trash pick up with FFA
Hobbies: Horseback Riding, learning about agriculture and reading
Ambitions: Upon graduation with an advanced diploma and an associate degree through the Germanna Scholars dual enrollment program, I plan to attend a university and major in biology or agricultural science. My dream is to be accepted into veterinary school to become an equine veterinarian.