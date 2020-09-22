EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elizabeth Street

Eastern View High School Elizabeth Street
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Anita & Gary Street
Subjects: Applied Calculus Dual Enrollment, Statistics DE, General Biology I DE, General Biology II DE, Survey of British Literature I DE, Survey of British Literature II DE, Advanced Composition DE, American National Politics DE, State & Local Politics DE, First Aid & Safety DE, Spanish V DE, Studio Art I
Honors: All A Honor Roll (9-11), President’s List (11), JV Field Hockey Spirit Award (10), National Honor Society (11-12)
Extracurricular: SCA Junior Class Counsel (11), Women’s Acapella Choir (9), Artistic Choir (10), EV Field Hockey (8-11), EV Lacrosse (8-9), Focus Field Hockey (9-11)
Community Involvement: AGR Spring Field Hockey Volunteer (10), Challenger Baseball Buddy (11), Wreaths Across America (2-11), Kinetic Multisports Triathlon (6-11), Food Bank (6-11)
Hobbies: Singing, Drawing, Painting, Reading
Ambitions: In the future, I will graduate from Eastern View High School with an Advanced Diploma while completing the Germanna Scholars Program with my Associate’s Degree. After that, I plan to attend George Mason University to major in Hospitality & Tourism and minor in Spanish. From there, I will pursue an internship at Disney World and start my career.
