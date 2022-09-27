 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elle Castro

Student: Elle Castro

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Beth & Roque Castro

Classes: Adv Survey Meteorology, Marketing, Concert, Band, Piano Lab, American Literature Dual Enrollment, Spanish IV, Math Analysis H, VA US Government

Honors: Sophomore & Junior Academic Spotlight, All District Band, EVHS Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, All A Honor Roll

Extracurricular: Youth in Philanthropy Senior Leader, Superintendent Student Advisory Group, Band, Piano, NHS Secretary

Sports: EVHS Varsity Tennis

Community: Career Partners Inc. volunteer, Kaleidoscope Art Camp volunteer, Culpeper Little League volunteer

Hobbies: In my free time, I like to play music on the piano, guitar, and drums. I also enjoy baking and volunteering at various events.

Ambitions: After graduating high school, I plan on attending a four-year university to study Sports & Entertainment Event Management and Media & Communications. Then, I hope to become an event manager for an entertainment venue.

