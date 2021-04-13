 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elle Castro
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elle Castro

Elle Castro

Elle Castro

Eastern View High School

Sophomore: Age 15

Parents: Beth & Roque Castro

Classes: Introduction To Teachers For Tomorrow, Algebra III Trig, Concert Band, Advanced Placement World History, Chemistry H, Spanish II, English 10 H, Health PE 10/Dr Ed Classroom

Honors: All A Honor Roll, National Junior Honor Society, All District and Tri County Honor Bands

Extracurricular: EVHS varsity tennis, piano, EVHS band

Community: Volunteer- Culpeper Renaissance Inc., Kaleidoscope Art Camp, Career Partners Maker Energy Faire, and Culpeper Food Closet

Hobbies: In my free time I like playing music, whether it’s on the piano, guitar, or drums. I also enjoy exercising and staying active through tennis, walks, hikes, biking, and working out.

Ambitions: Once I graduate high school, I plan to attend college and major in business and music. Afterwards, I would like to move to a city and open my own music venue.

