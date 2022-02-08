EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Elle Castro

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Beth & Roque Castro

Classes: Spanish III, Dual Enrollment English 111/112, DE US History 121/122, Earth Science H, Advanced Placement Statistics, Econ and Personal Finance, Concert Band, Principles of Business/Marketing

Honors: Sophomore Academic Spotlight, All District Honor Band, All A Honor Roll, EVHS Outstanding Academic Achievement Award

Extracurricular: Principal’s Student Advisory Group, EVHS Varsity Tennis, National Junior Honor Society, Band

Community: Maker Energy Faire volunteer, Career Partners, Inc., Kaleidoscope Art Camp, Culpeper Renaissance Inc.

Hobbies: In my free time, I like to play music on the piano, guitar, and drums. I also enjoy being active by exercising and playing tennis.

Ambitions: After graduating from high school, I plan to attend a four-year university and study music, business and marketing. Then, I hope to work for a music venue or production company, so I can continue to surround myself with music.