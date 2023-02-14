Eastern View
High School
Student: Emilia Hoover
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Craig and Laura Hoover
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Math Analysis, MVGS Humanities 10, MVGS Collegiate Chemistry, MVGS Research I, Concert Band, Advanced Placement World History, French II
Honors: All A Honor Roll, Floyd T. Binns Middle School Faculty Award
Extracurricular: Soccer and band
Sports: Culpeper Soccer Club Travel and EV Soccer
Community: CSC referee, Little Comets program volunteer, Culpeper Library summer reading program volunteer
Hobbies: Reading, anything soccer related, and exploring National Parks.
Ambitions: I am currently pursuing my associates degree through Mountain Vista Governor’s School and I hope to graduate high school with an advanced diploma as well as my associates degree. Following high school, I plan on attending a four-year university. I’m not sure what exactly I’d like to study in college or pursue a career in, however I do know that I’d like to do something impactful, but that still allows me time to explore.