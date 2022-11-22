EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Francesca Corrales

Eastern View High School Student: Francesca Corrales
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Aymet Guillen and Jose Corrales
Classes: Germanna Scholars Government and Politics, GS General Biology, GS Major English Writers, GS Ethics, GS First Aid and Safety and Early Childhood Education I
Honors: Germanna Community College dean’s list, All A honor roll, Sports award, Germanna Scholar
Extracurricular: FCCLA officer, National Honor Society, Culpeper Hospital volunteer, church volunteer, Little League concession volunteer.
Sports: JV & Varsity Soccer
Hobbies: Hang out with family, friends, and boyfriend; travel, shopping and reading.
Ambitions: I like to say I’m hardworking and determined and I think others can agree with that statement. I have big plans for my future, and I hope to achieve them all. I plan on going to James Madison University and graduating at least one year early, but preferably two. After graduating I want to attend UVA’s medical school to pursue my dream of becoming a doctor. I then will work at practice and gain experience and hope to open my own practice one day. Those are my academic plans now onto my life plans. I plan on starting a family sometime in my future and travel all around the world.