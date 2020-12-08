 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Gabrielle Porter-Wilson
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Gabrielle Porter-Wilson

Gabrielle Porter-Wilson

Student: Gabrielle Porter-Wilson

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: mom Cristol Renee Porter & grandma Jacklyn Marie Porter

Classes: VA US Government Honors, Spanish 4, Psychology PLE, English 12 Dual Enrollment 243 244, Student Aide, Discrete Math, LifeTime Activities and Human Anatomy Honors

Honors: National Honor Society, A/B Honor Roll, First Team All-District, All-Regional and All-State 4B Cheerleading, ZAPP Award- Culpeper County School Board, Women In Worship Award, Most Outstanding Cheerleader Varsity Competition Cheer and Cyclone Spirit Award Girls Varsity Track.

Extracurricular: Eastern View Varsity Sideline Team and Competition Team and Varsity Girls Track.

Community: Culpeper Baptist food drive and Rappahannock Food Pantry volunteer.

Hobbies: cooking and singing.

Ambitions: After I graduate from high school, I plan on attending a four-year Historically Black College or University to pursue a career in the healthcare industry. Putting others’ needs before mine is what keeps me going, and in a healthcare setting I believe that plays a major role in providing the best care to the patients. I know focusing my attention towards healthcare is the right thing for me and my future.

