EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Gaige Robson

Gaige Robson

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Missy White & Ted Robson

Classes: Germanna Scholars English 112, GS Precalculus II, GS US History 122, GS Principles of Public Speaking, GS Principles of Sociology, Physical Conditioning, and Econ and Finance.

Honors: All A Honor Roll, National Honor Society, All District Golf, Honorable Mention All Area Golf

Sports: Varsity golf and varsity baseball

Community: Journey Church, Remington, attendee; and Culpeper Heat Shelter volunteer

Hobbies: Golf, hunting, fishing and spending time with family.

Ambitions: I am on track right now to graduate from Germanna Community College with an Associates Degree before I graduate from Eastern View. I plan to attend and play golf at a four-year college. I am planning to major in business and at the moment would like to minor in Golf Management.

