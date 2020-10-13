EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hailey Dodson

Eastern View High School
Senior: 17
Parents: Susan Staats and Tony Dodson
Subjects: Fashion Marketing, Advanced Placement Statistics, AP English Literature, AP US Government, Human Anatomy, CTE work-based program
Honors: A-Honor Roll as well as A-B Honor Roll
Extracurricular: DECA, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy
Community Involvement: Junior Auxiliary at Culpeper Medical Center
Hobbies: Reading, Painting, Fishing, Taking long walks
Ambitions: My plans for the future are to attend a four-year college where I will pursue my dream and graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. I plan on one day going back to school to further my career by obtaining a master’s degree in my field of study.
