EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hailey Dodson
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hailey Dodson

Eastern View High School

Senior: 17

Parents: Susan Staats and Tony Dodson

Subjects: Fashion Marketing, Advanced Placement Statistics, AP English Literature, AP US Government, Human Anatomy, CTE work-based program

Honors: A-Honor Roll as well as A-B Honor Roll

Extracurricular: DECA, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy

Community Involvement: Junior Auxiliary at Culpeper Medical Center

Hobbies: Reading, Painting, Fishing, Taking long walks

Ambitions: My plans for the future are to attend a four-year college where I will pursue my dream and graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. I plan on one day going back to school to further my career by obtaining a master’s degree in my field of study.

