EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hunter Lutz

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Randi and Paul Lutz
Classes: Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment English 11, AP/DE Physics Mechanics, AP/DE Calculus I, AP Microeconomics, AP Macroeconomics, AP US History, AP Psychology, Honors Spanish IV, Sports Medicine I
Honors: Perfect Attendance, All A Honor Roll, Academic Spotlight, Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Cross Country Rising Star Award, Graphic Design Award
Extracurricular: Envirothon Club Mountain Vista Governor’s School, National Honor Society, Leo Club, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, and Culpeper Technical Education Center Focus Group
Sports: Varsity Cross Country, My Vision Elite Running, Indoor Track, Travel Basketball, JV Basketball, Varsity Track and Field, Outlaws Travel Baseball Team and Fall Baseball Rappahannock League
Community: CTEC Internship, Culpeper Air Fest behind-the-scenes volunteer, Culpeper Fest Volunteer, USDA Food Distribution volunteer, Maker Energy Faire volunteer, Devil’s Den 10-Miler Volunteer, CTEC Events and Activities and Girls on the Run
Hobbies: I enjoy reading, writing, running, playing basketball with my brother and swimming with my family in the summertime.
Ambitions: After graduating from EVHS with my associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College, I plan to attend a four-year college where I hope to run track and cross country while majoring in psychology or neuroscience. My goal is to become a criminal justice attorney after attending a top law school. I hope to benefit my community by doing what is just and honorable for the people of this country.