EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hunter Lutz

Eastern View High School
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Randi & Paul Lutz
Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School English 10, MVGS Research 1, MVGS Math Analysis, MVGS Collegiate Chemistry, Advanced Placement Statistics, AP World History, Spanish 3, P.E./ Drivers Education
Honors: Perfect Attendance and all A Honor Roll, A/B Honor Roll, and Cross Country Rising Star Award
Extracurricular: Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, National Junior Honor Society, Floyd T. Binns News Anchor, Recycling Club 8th grade and Eastern View Basketball time keeper.
Sports: Varsity Cross Country, JV Basketball, Middle School Basketball, Varsity Track and Field, JV Baseball, Outlaws Travel Baseball Team, and Fall Baseball Rappahannock League
Community: USDA Food Distribution volunteer, Maker Energy Faire, Devil’s Den 10 Miler Volunteer, and NJHS Hours
Hobbies: I enjoy reading, writing, and swimming with my family in the summertime.
Ambitions: I plan on attending a four year college to study philosophy, before law school. My end goal is to become a Criminal Justice Attorney.