 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hunter Lutz
0 comments
top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hunter Lutz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hunter Lutz

Hunter Lutz

Eastern View High School

Sophomore: Age 15

Parents: Randi & Paul Lutz

Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School English 10, MVGS Research 1, MVGS Math Analysis, MVGS Collegiate Chemistry, Advanced Placement Statistics, AP World History, Spanish 3, P.E./ Drivers Education

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honors: Perfect Attendance and all A Honor Roll, A/B Honor Roll, and Cross Country Rising Star Award

Extracurricular: Superintendent’s Student Advisory Group, Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, National Junior Honor Society, Floyd T. Binns News Anchor, Recycling Club 8th grade and Eastern View Basketball time keeper.

Sports: Varsity Cross Country, JV Basketball, Middle School Basketball, Varsity Track and Field, JV Baseball, Outlaws Travel Baseball Team, and Fall Baseball Rappahannock League

Community: USDA Food Distribution volunteer, Maker Energy Faire, Devil’s Den 10 Miler Volunteer, and NJHS Hours

Hobbies: I enjoy reading, writing, and swimming with my family in the summertime.

Ambitions: I plan on attending a four year college to study philosophy, before law school. My end goal is to become a Criminal Justice Attorney.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News