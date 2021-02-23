 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hurieh Abed
Hurieh Abed

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 16

Parents: Samet and Tahrier Abed

Subjects: Math Analysis Dual Enrollment, English 11 DE, Psychology DE, World History DE, Honors Chemistry, Spanish 4

Honors: A honor roll, A/B honor roll, Germanna Scholars, National Honor Society nominee

Extracurricular: Cross country, lacrosse, basketball, SCA, choir

Community: Hospital Auxiliary, Culpeper Library, blood drive, food bank volunteer, Culpeper Soccer Association.

Hobbies: Reading, running, drawing, painting

Ambitions: I hope to graduate from high school with my associate’s degree. I then plan to pursue an education at a four-year university where I intend to choose a career in medicine or education in hopes of making a difference.

