EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Hurieh Abed

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 16
Parents: Samet and Tahrier Abed
Subjects: Math Analysis Dual Enrollment, English 11 DE, Psychology DE, World History DE, Honors Chemistry, Spanish 4
Honors: A honor roll, A/B honor roll, Germanna Scholars, National Honor Society nominee
Extracurricular: Cross country, lacrosse, basketball, SCA, choir
Community: Hospital Auxiliary, Culpeper Library, blood drive, food bank volunteer, Culpeper Soccer Association.
Hobbies: Reading, running, drawing, painting
Ambitions: I hope to graduate from high school with my associate’s degree. I then plan to pursue an education at a four-year university where I intend to choose a career in medicine or education in hopes of making a difference.