EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Isum Addo

Isum Addo

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Felix & Shawn Bryant-Addo

Classes: Germanna Scholars College Composition 1, Germanna Scholars Pre-Calculus 1, GS Principles of Psychology 2, GS US History, GS Intro to Computer Applications and Concepts, Advanced Treble Choir, Intermediate Theater, Econ & Finance and Physics

Honors: All A Honor Roll and International Thespian Society inductee.

Extracurricular: Student Council Association class member, EVHS Choir Executive Board, EVHS productions of “A Christmas Carol,” “The Internet is Distract-Oh Look a Kitten,” “The 9 Worst Breakups of all Time” and “Rudolph.”

Community: Food Pantry team leader, Lifetime member, choir member and Young People’s Ministry at Emanuelle AME Church

Hobbies: Competitive flag football and acting

Ambitions: I plan to graduate high school with my associate’s degree, then attend a four-year university and major in the arts, specifically drama. Once I get my degree I intend to be a professional actor.

