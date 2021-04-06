 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: J. Taylor Matricardi
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: J. Taylor Matricardi

J. Taylor Matricardi

J. Taylor Matricardi

Eastern View High SchoolSophomore: Age 16

Parents: Ed and Terese Matricardi

Classes: Advanced Placement Statistics, AP Biology, AP Human Geography, AP World History, Honors English 10, Spanish 3, Advanced Programming, Driver’s Ed/PE 10

Honors: Superintendent Student Advisory Group (SSAG), National Junior Honor Society, All A Honor Roll, 750 Mile Club Cross Country Team

Sports: EVHS Varsity Cross Country, EVHS Varsity Track, EVHS Varsity Soccer, Comets Travel Soccer, Olympic Development Program Soccer

Community: U.S. Senate campaign volunteer, church, various after school responsibilities

Hobbies: Running and soccer

Ambitions: I hope to attend UVA, followed by law school and become and attorney. I hope to use my law degree to facilitate justice, freedom, faith, and virtue in our community and our nation.

