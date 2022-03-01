 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jameson Clements

Jameson Clements

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 16

Parents: Elana & James Clements

Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Math Analysis, MVGS Humanities, Advanced Placement World History, Principles of Business and Marketing, MVGS Chemistry, MVGS Research, PE/Drivers Ed and Spanish III.

Honors: All A Honor Roll, Outstanding Student in Business, Outstanding Student in English, All District Cross Country

Extracurricular: Academic Team for Mountain Vista Governor’s School

Community: Culpeper County Library volunteer and Parks & Recreation volunteer

Hobbies: Running, cooking and baking, playing video games, watching movies and learning new math skills in the area of calculus.

Ambitions: My current ambitions are to attend a four-year university studying engineering or econometrics. I hope to have a successful career and earn a master’s degree, become a teacher or professor, and see as much of the world as I can. Universities I would love to attend include Va. Tech, Cornell, Penn, Columbia, MIT and Georgia Tech.

