EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jameson Clements

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 16
Parents: Elana & James Clements
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Math Analysis, MVGS Humanities, Advanced Placement World History, Principles of Business and Marketing, MVGS Chemistry, MVGS Research, PE/Drivers Ed and Spanish III.
Honors: All A Honor Roll, Outstanding Student in Business, Outstanding Student in English, All District Cross Country
Extracurricular: Academic Team for Mountain Vista Governor’s School
Community: Culpeper County Library volunteer and Parks & Recreation volunteer
Hobbies: Running, cooking and baking, playing video games, watching movies and learning new math skills in the area of calculus.
Ambitions: My current ambitions are to attend a four-year university studying engineering or econometrics. I hope to have a successful career and earn a master’s degree, become a teacher or professor, and see as much of the world as I can. Universities I would love to attend include Va. Tech, Cornell, Penn, Columbia, MIT and Georgia Tech.