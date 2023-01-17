EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jase Jackson

Eastern View High School
Student: Jase Jackson
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Toshua & Jesse Jackson Jr.
Classes: VA US Government, Graphic Design II, Advanced Physical Conditioning, Algebra/Function/Data, English 12 H, Ecology & Student Assistant
Honors: AB honor roll, EVHS Boys Basketball Coaches Award, District Champs for Boys Basketball, Team Hustle AAU Travel Team medals
Sports: Virginia Amateur Athletic Union—Travel basketball, Team Hustle AAU Travel Basketball, EVHS J.V. and Varsity Boys Basketball.
Community: Culpeper Methodist Church—Food Closet, Safren Summer League Camp, Culpeper Youth Basketball Association volunteer, Culpeper Black Business Expo volunteer, EVHS Basketball Camp, Culpeper Recreation Volunteer and EVHS Student Assistant
Hobbies: Basketball, hanging with friends and family and attending other athletic events
Ambitions: My plan for the future is to complete high school with an advanced diploma. Then attend a four-year college where I hope to play basketball and allow the college to mold me to become a successful individual in all my future endeavors. I want to make a difference by getting an education and becoming a role model for the youth. I want to be able to provide for my family as well as helping others in need within the community.