EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Jocelyn Perry

Eastern View High School
Student: Jocelyn Perry
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Maegan McMahon & Patrick Perry
Classes: English 12 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, Advanced Composition (English) DE GS, US Government DE GS, State and Local Politics DE GS, Biology 1 DE GS, Biology 2 DE GS, Ethics DE GS, Statistics DE GS, First Aid and Safety DE GS, English Literature DE GS, Intro to Leadership, Ecology, Horticulture and Life Planning
Honors: EV Junior Varsity Softball District Champs, EV Junior Varsity Volleyball MVP Player, Germanna Community College Dean’s List, Germanna Community College President’s List, All A Honor Roll and All A/B Honor Roll
Extracurricular:EV Softball, EV Volleyball, Easter View SCA: Executive Council, National Honors Society and Chick Fil A Leadership Academy
Community: Arlington National Cemetery wreath pick-up, Fauquier Food Bank/Thrift Store, cleaning up trash from local hiking trails, Culpeper Baptist Church: baking cookies for families in need, pep rallies, freshman orientation and homecoming
Hobbies: Hiking, canoeing, camping, backpacking, painting, reading, working out
Ambitions: I plan to earn my advanced diploma from Eastern View High School and my associate’s degree from Germanna Community College. After graduating, I plan to attend a four-year university in Virginia or North Carolina. I hope to major in conservation biology, environmental science, or marine biology.