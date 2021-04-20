 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Julianne LaRosa
0 comments
top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Julianne LaRosa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eastern View High School

Student: Julianne LaRosa

Sophomore: Age 15

Parents: Lorraine & Michael LaRosa

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Classes: Intro Teachers for Tomorrow, English 10 Honors, World History Advanced Placement, Biology AP, Foundations of Yearbook Design, Spanish III, Health PE 10 and Math Analysis Honors

Honors: Honor Roll, National Junior Honor Society, FCCLA, Varsity Letter, Academic Letter

Sports: CSC U16 Girls Travel Soccer, NVSC Super Y 05 Team, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Indoor Track and JV Soccer 

Community: Metro DC-VA State Soccer Referee Program, Culpeper County Library volunteer, Workcamp 2020 Precious Blood Catholic Church, Precious Blood Catholic Church VBS, Culpeper Deadwood Trail volunteer, USDA Food Drive and Maker Energy Fair volunteer

Hobbies: soccer, baking, hiking, running

Ambitions: In the future I would like to pursue a degree in cybersecurity or cyber systems. I hope to combine my degree with my desire to serve others by attending a four year college or a military academy. I would use my degree to protect the country from ominous cyber-attacks, as well as keeping others personal information safe from online predators.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News