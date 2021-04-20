EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Julianne LaRosa

Eastern View High School
Student: Julianne LaRosa
Sophomore: Age 15
Parents: Lorraine & Michael LaRosa
Classes: Intro Teachers for Tomorrow, English 10 Honors, World History Advanced Placement, Biology AP, Foundations of Yearbook Design, Spanish III, Health PE 10 and Math Analysis Honors
Honors: Honor Roll, National Junior Honor Society, FCCLA, Varsity Letter, Academic Letter
Sports: CSC U16 Girls Travel Soccer, NVSC Super Y 05 Team, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Indoor Track and JV Soccer
Community: Metro DC-VA State Soccer Referee Program, Culpeper County Library volunteer, Workcamp 2020 Precious Blood Catholic Church, Precious Blood Catholic Church VBS, Culpeper Deadwood Trail volunteer, USDA Food Drive and Maker Energy Fair volunteer
Hobbies: soccer, baking, hiking, running
Ambitions: In the future I would like to pursue a degree in cybersecurity or cyber systems. I hope to combine my degree with my desire to serve others by attending a four year college or a military academy. I would use my degree to protect the country from ominous cyber-attacks, as well as keeping others personal information safe from online predators.