EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kara A. McKnight

Student: Kara A. McKnight

Junior: Age 17 

Parents: Cristi Ireland-McKnight and Thomas McKnight

Classes: English 11 Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, VA US History DE GS, Math Analysis DE GS, Psychology DE GS, Concert Band, Econ and Finance, Spanish II, Earth Science Honor

Honors: A Honor Roll, A-B Honor Roll, elected Band Librarian, 3rd chair All-District band, 2nd chair Tri-County Band, superiors in band and excellence in band

Extracurricular: swimming, concert band, musicals and jazz band

Community: Culpeper Library volunteer, babysitter 

Hobbies: drawing, crocheting and reading

Ambitions: After I graduate high school with my advanced diploma and associate’s degree, I plan on going to Macalester University in Minnesota for four years. I plan on double-majoring in psychology and sociology, with a minor in women’s studies. Afterward, I plan on getting a job as a psychologist, counselor or therapist to help abused and PTSD victims.

