EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kara McKnight

Eastern View High School
Sophomore: Age 16
Parents: Cristi Ireland McKnight and Thomas McKnight
Classes: English 10 Honors, Chemistry Honors, Advanced Placement World History, Band, Drivers Ed and Health, Math Analysis Honors, Spanish 1, Studio Art 2
Honors: A Honor roll and A-B Honor roll, District and tri county band, art show for 10 years
Extracurricular: Band and Academic team
Sports: Swim Team
Community: Library volunteer; and I make masks for nonprofits and give them to homeless shelters, etc.
Hobbies: Crocheting, Drawing, sewing, sea glass jewelry, watching true crime shows, traveling and listening to music
Ambitions: I plan to attend Macalester College in Minnesota for four years and then go to Hamline University in Minnesota for more education. I want to major in either Art or Law. I eventually want to get my doctorate degree.