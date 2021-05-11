 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kara McKnight
0 comments
top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kara McKnight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kara McKnight

Kara McKnight

Eastern View High School

Sophomore: Age 16

Parents: Cristi Ireland McKnight and Thomas McKnight

Classes: English 10 Honors, Chemistry Honors, Advanced Placement World History, Band, Drivers Ed and Health, Math Analysis Honors, Spanish 1, Studio Art 2

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honors: A Honor roll and A-B Honor roll, District and tri county band, art show for 10 years

Extracurricular: Band and Academic team

Sports: Swim Team

Community: Library volunteer; and I make masks for nonprofits and give them to homeless shelters, etc.

Hobbies: Crocheting, Drawing, sewing, sea glass jewelry, watching true crime shows, traveling and listening to music

Ambitions: I plan to attend Macalester College in Minnesota for four years and then go to Hamline University in Minnesota for more education. I want to major in either Art or Law. I eventually want to get my doctorate degree.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News