EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kara McKnight

KaraMcKnight.jpg

Kara McKnight

Eastern View

High School

Student: Kara McKnight

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Cristi Ireland-McKnight and Thomas McKnight

Classes: Ethics Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars, Biology DE GS, Health DE GS, U.S History DE GS, British Literature DE GS, Concert Band, Marching Band, Library Aid.

Honors: Germanna Community College Presidents list, Germanna Community college Dean list, District and Tri County band (3rd and 2nd Chair), Tri- M, Superiors in Band, A honor roll, A-B Honor roll, Art show for 10 years, Junior and Sophomore Academic Boosters, swim team and academics letters

Extracurricular: librarian assistant: help with filing, distribution of books and various other library tasks, concert band librarian, band and spring musicals technical support

Sports: swim team

Community: lifeguarding and arts and crafts staff at Touch Point Farm, Middle School Band volunteer, public library volunteer

Hobbies: crocheting, traveling, sewing and reading.

Ambitions: My plans for the immediate future are to graduate with an Advance Diploma and an Associates degree from Germanna Community College. Afterwards, I will attend a four-year college, possibly University of Richmond or University of William and Mary. I am planning on majoring in biotechnology with a minor in chemistry or biology. I am considering getting a teaching license to work as a biology teacher for several years, before transferring into a biotechnology career. As a teacher, I want to influence the next generation to like S.T.E.M and academic pursuits.

