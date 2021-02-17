EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kendall Richtarski

contributed report
Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Denis & Tiffany Richtarski
Classes: Early Childhood Education 1, Dual Enrollment US History, Dual Enrollment English, Econ and Finance, Calculus, Honors Human Anatomy, German 3.
Honors: Honor Roll
Extracurricular: FCCLA Officer
Sports: Varsity tennis
Community: Volunteer work related to church, nonprofits or other areas
Hobbies: tennis and baking
Ambitions: After graduating from high school, I plan to attend James Madison University. I plan to study Health Sciences and minor in Early Childhood Education, and earn a master’s degree.
