 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kendall Richtarski
0 comments
top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Kendall Richtarski

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kendall Richtarski

Kendall Richtarski

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Denis & Tiffany Richtarski

Classes: Early Childhood Education 1, Dual Enrollment US History, Dual Enrollment English, Econ and Finance, Calculus, Honors Human Anatomy, German 3.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honors: Honor Roll

Extracurricular: FCCLA Officer

Sports: Varsity tennis

Community: Volunteer work related to church, nonprofits or other areas

Hobbies: tennis and baking

Ambitions: After graduating from high school, I plan to attend James Madison University. I plan to study Health Sciences and minor in Early Childhood Education, and earn a master’s degree.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

State: Diplomacy with Iran still an option

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News