EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Lilia Edwards

EVspotlight Lilia Edwards

Lilia Edwards

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Michelle and Christopher Edwards

Classes: Human Anatomy Honors, Spanish IV, VA US Government Honors, Algebra III Trig, Concert Band, Leadership for Yearbook, Art Fundamentals, and English 12 Honors.

Honors: Honor Roll and Academic Yearbook Award

Extracurricular: Morgan’s Message Club, Yearbook Editor, Yearbook Staff, Senior Class Council Representative, Concert Band and National Honor Society

Sports: Varsity Field Hockey and Lacrosse

Community: EVOLVE Center, Purely Piedmont, and Sending Sunshine

Hobbies: The Photography Smiths 2023 Senior Spokesmodel

Ambitions: After high school I plan to attend a four-year university, majoring in biology and pre-med. Later, obtaining a position as an IVF nurse. I hope to change the world by creating babies for families who so badly want them and may have had no chance otherwise.

