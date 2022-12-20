EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Lilia Edwards

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Michelle and Christopher Edwards
Classes: Human Anatomy Honors, Spanish IV, VA US Government Honors, Algebra III Trig, Concert Band, Leadership for Yearbook, Art Fundamentals, and English 12 Honors.
Honors: Honor Roll and Academic Yearbook Award
Extracurricular: Morgan’s Message Club, Yearbook Editor, Yearbook Staff, Senior Class Council Representative, Concert Band and National Honor Society
Sports: Varsity Field Hockey and Lacrosse
Community: EVOLVE Center, Purely Piedmont, and Sending Sunshine
Hobbies: The Photography Smiths 2023 Senior Spokesmodel
Ambitions: After high school I plan to attend a four-year university, majoring in biology and pre-med. Later, obtaining a position as an IVF nurse. I hope to change the world by creating babies for families who so badly want them and may have had no chance otherwise.