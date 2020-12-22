EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: LJ West

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Kim and Mike West
Classes: Studio Art 3, Horticulture, VA US Government, Earth Science 2- Adv. Survey Meteorology, Psychology, English 12, Veterinary Science and Math Analysis.
Honors: Future Farmers of America Vice President, FFA Greenhand degree, FFA Chapter degree, FFA Outstanding sophomore and Academic Pin.
Extracurricular: FFA, National Honor Society, Culpeper Sheriff CADETS, Culpeper Rugby, Richmond Rugby, Prince William Rugby, Culpeper United Methodist Church Ignite youth group, Track and Field, and FFA events
Community: Ignite youth summer mission trips, sheriff office CADETS volunteer, FFA volunteer, Wreaths Across America, Culpeper Farm Tour and election volunteer.
Hobbies: Flag, rock, and jersey collecting. Fishing, thrifting, painting, and drawing.
Ambitions: After my high school career ends, I plan to continue my education and attend college. The colleges I’m interested in are Virginia Tech, Mary Washington, Christopher Newport and Germanna. In college my goal is to double major in art and therapy to pursue the career of art therapist. I also plan to stay active in agriculture, such as having an AKC dog kennel at my house to breed and sell dogs.