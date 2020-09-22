EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Lloyd Elliott Davis

Eastern View High School Lloyd Elliott Davis
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Lloyd and Lakesha Davis
Subjects: Computer Science I (Germanna), General Biology I (Germanna), General Biology II (Germanna), Calculus I (Germanna), Advanced Placement English Literature Virtual Virginia, AP Music Theory Virtual Virginia, AP US Government Virtual Virginia, Advanced Mixed Treble Choir, Men’s Acapella, Guitar, and Musical Theater.
Honors: All District Choir—9th-11th Grade, All State Choir—10th Grade, Dean’s List at Germanna Community College—11th Grade, A/B Honor Roll—9th-11th Grade, and National Forensics League, 1st Place Duo and 3rd place Individual—10th Grade
Extracurricular: National Honor Society, 11th-12th, Club Liaison Officer-12th Grade, Choir Tenor Leader—9th-12th Grade, Theater Department Leader—9th-12th Grade, Fall & Spring Musical Productions—9th-11th Grade, Speech and Debate—10th-11th Grade, VHSL One Acts—10th-11th Grade, Men’s Acapella Representative—9th-11th Grade, Advanced Mixed Choir Representative—10th Grade, and Freshman Club Council President—9th Grade
Community Involvement: EV TV Production Team—10th-12th, National Junior Honor Society—9th-10th Grade, National Honor Society—11th & 12th Grade, Choral Boosters Volunteer and Ambassador—9th-12th Grade, Choir Noteflight Manager—10th-12th Grade, Safeway Team Member—11th-12th Grade, Chick Fil-A Team Member—11th Grade, Lion’s Club Volunteer—9th Grade
Hobbies: I enjoy teaching myself new songs on the piano and guitar, creating music, reading and spending time with my family. I also enjoy teaching myself how to code.
Ambitions: I plan to go to a 4-year university where I will double major in Computer Science and Musical Theatre. I hope that after I graduate college, I will seek a job in New York or North Carolina where I can work and teach music classes to the community.
