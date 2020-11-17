EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Macey Moore

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Lee Moore and Tiffany Pollard

Classes: Calculus, Government, Dual Enrollment English, Yearbook Leadership, Physics, Life Planning, DE Teachers for Tomorrow

Honors: National Honor Society, A Honor Roll, A/B Honor Roll, Fourth Year Yearbook Student

Extracurricular: Unity 18U Correa Softball, EVHS Varsity Softball, EVHS Varsity Winter Track

Community: Culpeper Little League Softball, Culpeper Sheriff Department Summer Camp, Elks Lodge (Spotsylvania), Woodland United Methodist Church, and the Warming Shelter

Hobbies: I love playing on my travel softball team, it allows me to travel to different states and play different teams. I enjoy taking pictures of my family and friends. I also enjoy volunteering with Culpeper Youth Softball. With the blended schedule I am able to teach my nephews’ second and seventh grade teams.

Ambitions: My plans for the future are to attend Ferrum College and major in Elementary Education and minoring in Psychology. While attending Ferrum I will be playing softball at the collegiate level. Once graduate I would like to return to Culpeper and become a third grade teacher.