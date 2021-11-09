 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Mackenzie Griffith
0 comments
editor's pick top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Mackenzie Griffith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mackenzie Griffith

Mackenzie Griffith

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Tom Griffith & Brian and Michelle Kimble

Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Advanced Placement Government, MVGS Biology 2: Advanced Topics, MVGS Micro & Macroeconomics, MVGS AP AB Calculus, Concert Band, AP Literature and Composition, Sports Medicine I, Sports Medicine II

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honors: 1st Chair All District Symphonic Band, Academic Achievement Award-German, Academic Achievement Award-Band, AP Scholar, Honor Roll and Perfect Attendance

Extracurricular: EVHS Softball, EVHS Volleyball, Concert Band, Mountain Vista Governor’s School and Acts of Kindness STEAM

Community: The Acts of Kindness STEAM group organizes events to better the community, currently care packages to donate to seniors at The Culpeper. I also volunteer at events organized by EVHS.

Hobbies: When I have free time I like to spend time with friends and family making memories.

Ambitions: I plan to go to college and major in biomedical engineering, and work on the project developing 3D printed organs.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News